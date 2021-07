LAUGHLIN, NEV. (KLAS) — Award-winning rockers, The Goo Goo Dolls and Collective Soul are teaming up to announce a big performance at The Laughlin Event Center on September 18th.

LAUGHLIN, NV !! Join us at the Laughlin Events Center on Saturday, September 18, 2021 with @CollectiveSoul !! Tickets on sale this Friday, July 23 at 10am local time. https://t.co/I5V1A1xha5 pic.twitter.com/938KTuS47r — Goo Goo Dolls (@googoodolls) July 19, 2021

Both bands are well known for their chart-topping hits spanning several decades dating back to the 1980s and 1990s.

The Goo Goo Dolls

Courtesy: Golden Entertainment, Inc.

Collective Soul

Courtesy: Golden Entertainment, Inc

Tickets will go on sale to the public beginning at 10 a.m. PT on Friday, July 23.

Tickets start at $35 and can be purchased here .