The Adventuredome at Circus Circus extending hours for Spring Break

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Adventuredome at Circus Circus will soon be extending its hours for guests.

The theme park will start operating from 10 a.m. to 12 a.m. on March 26 as part of its extended Spring Break hours.

Longer hours means more time to try the newest thrill ride, “NebulaZ.” The Adventuredome attraction opened in December and was the first new ride since El Loco in 2014.

The 34-foot-tall ride features four arms, eight gondolas which carries four riders each and spin at 14 rotations per minute.

All day ride passes start at $19.95 for kids under 48 inches tall and $39.95 for those more than 48 inches.

