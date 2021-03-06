The 35 Cinema: A one-of-a-kind movie experience in downtown Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A type of movie theater not seen in decades is now open in downtown Las Vegas.

“The 35 Cinema,” located inside Neonopolis, only shows movies on film — nothing is digital.

The experience will take the audience back in time as they sit in the same room with the projectors and see and hear how they run.

Five minutes before each showing, the audience will have the chance to see the staff thread the projector. The films shown are played on an actual silver screen.

The theater is only one of three on the west coast to show movies on 35mm or 16mm film. The other two are in Los Angeles, but are closed.

This weekend, The 35 Cinema will show Alien and The Shining. Tickets are $10.

Click HERE for more information on the unique theater.