Target channels ’80s, ’90s sitcom nostalgia with Golden Girls’ Halloween costumes

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Grab the cheesecake because it’s time to celebrate! The re-emergence of a pop culture phenomenon could possibly be the Halloween costume you have been looking for! The Golden Girls, a classic and popular sitcom from the late ’80s and early ’90s, is back in the forefront because Target just started selling the show’s characters as costumes!

We know! Best day ever!

Toy retailer Toynk made the costumes. The full costumes are also available on Toynk’s website. So for a little less than $70 each, everyone will have a chance to channel their inner Blanche, Rose, Dorothy, and Sophia!

Dorothy’s outfit features a scarf because Dorothy was known for wearing a scarf, along with wide-leg pants, a black and white blouse, white heels, and, a gray wig.

Rose’s look is a blue and white floral pattern dress. Blue was a staple color of Rose’s wardrobe.

Blanche, the saucy diva of the crew is, of course, wearing a red jumpsuit with a blazer that has fall-colored leaves on it.

The costumes all come with jewelry, and Sophia’s ensemble consists of a floral cream dress and her glasses. However, Sophia’s signature wicker purse and all of the rs’ character’swigs are sold separately.

The costumes are funny, cute, classic, and sassy, which is pretty much what everyone expects when modeling them after the fantastic four. However, there’s a heads up for anyone who may be thinking of going this route: The costumes are only available online at Target.com or Toynk.com.