As cinema continues to get back into the swing of things, a new slate of films are set to debut on the silver screen in the summer of 2023. From May to August, mermaids, elements, Spider-People, and plenty of superheroes are featured in the movie lineup.

May

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

May 5

Chris Pratt as Peter Quill/Star-Lord in Marvel Studios’ Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. Photo courtesy of Marvel Studios. © 2022 MARVEL.

After Rocket’s turbulent past comes back to haunt him, Peter Quill, Groot, and the other Guardians must rally together on a dangerous mission to save him before it’s too late and the team is forcefully disbanded forever. Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, and Dave Bautista star in the latest Marvel Cinematic Universe entry.

Fast X

May 19

L to R: Vin Diesel and Daniela Melchior in FAST X, directed by Louis Leterrier

In the tenth entry to the Fast & Furious franchise, Vin Diesel’s Dom Toretto takes on the most dangerous threat his family has ever faced, a villain from the past bent on destroying everything Toretto loves. Fast X also stars Jason Momoa, Michelle Rodriguez, and John Cena.

The Little Mermaid

May 26

(L-R): Halle Bailey as Ariel and Jonah Hauer-King as Prince Eric in Disney’s live-action THE LITTLE MERMAID. Photo courtesy of Disney. © 2023 Disney Enterprises, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

In Disney’s live-action retelling of the 1989 classic animated film, Ariel, a young mermaid, who longs to learn more about the surface world and the humans above, makes a deal with an evil sea witch that puts the entire underwater world in jeopardy. Halle Bailey stars alongside Daveed Diggs, Javier Bardem, and Melissa McCarthy.

June

Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse

June 2

Spider-Man/Miles Morales (Shameik Moore) in Columbia Pictures and Sony Pictures Animations SPIDER-MAN: ACROSS THE SPIDER-VERSE.

Miles Morales returns as Brooklyn’s full-time, friendly neighborhood Spider-Man who is thrown into a tumultuous multiverse with the returning Ghost Spider, also known as Gwen Stacy. There he must face other spider-people and a new threat to their existence. Shameik Moore voices along with Hailee Steinfeld and Jake Johnson.

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts

June 9

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts promises to introduce the “Maximals,” a new type of Transformer, to the conflict between Autobots and Decepticons. Anthony Ramos stars in the ’90s throwback action film.

The Flash

June 16

Caption: (L-R) EZRA MILLER as Barry Allen / The Flash, EZRA MILLER as Barry Allen / The Flash and SASHA CALLE as Kara Zor-El / Supergirl in Warner Bros. Pictures’ action adventure “THE FLASH,” a Warner Bros. Pictures release.

The Flash uses his reality-bending super speed to travel back in time to change his world for the better. Instead, Barry creates a reality worse than he could have imagined, where superheroes don’t exist, and he and a familiar alternate-reality Batman are the only hope against annihilation. Ezra Miller teams with Michael Keaton and Sasha Calle in the next stage of the DC movie universe.

Elemental

June 16

Element City, where fire, water, earth, and air all coexist, hosts the story of Ember Lumen, a “fire woman” and Wade Ripple, a “water guy,” who are literal opposites that attract in the new Disney Pixar tale. Leah Lewis and Mamoudou Athie voice the animated film.

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny

June 30

(L-R): Helena (Phoebe Waller-Bridge) and Indiana Jones (Harrison Ford) in Lucasfilm’s INDIANA JONES AND THE DIAL OF DESTINY. ©2023 Lucasfilm Ltd. & TM. All Rights Reserved.

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny sees Harrison Ford returning as the titular archaeologist as he attempts to find one final artifact before retirement. The movie also stars Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Antonio Banderas, John Rhys-Davies, Toby Jones, and Mads Mikkelsen. John Williams will return to the franchise to compose the iconic score.

July

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One

July 14

In the seventh installment in the Mission: Impossible franchise, Ethan Hunt faces another world-ending threat as old allies and enemies resurface. Tom Cruise stars with returning Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, and Rebecca Ferguson, joining newcomers Hayley Atwell and Pom Klementieff.

Oppenheimer

July 21

OPPENHEIMER, written and directed by Christopher Nolan

Christopher Nolan directs an all-star cast led by Cillian Murphy, featuring Emily Blunt, Matt Damon, and Robert Downey, Jr. in telling the true story of J. Robert Oppenheimer, described as the “enigmatic man who must risk destroying the world in order to save it.”

Barbie

July 21

MARGOT ROBBIE as Barbie in Warner Bros. Pictures’ “BARBIE,” a Warner Bros. Pictures release.

“To live in Barbie Land is to be a perfect being in a perfect place. Unless you have

a full-on existential crisis. Or you’re a Ken.” Barbie stars Margot Robbie as the iconic doll-turned-protagonist alongside Ryan Gosling as Ken. The film also features America Ferrera, Kate McKinnon, and Michael Cera.

The Haunted Mansion

July 28

The iconic Disney theme park ride is yet again brought to life featuring an ensemble cast that includes Tiffany Haddish, Owen Wilson, Danny Devito, Rosario Dawson, and Jared Leto as The Hatbox Ghost.

August

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem

August 4

In a new twist on the story of the classic pizza-loving teenage turtles, Leo, Donnie, Raph, and Mikey set out to win the hearts of New Yorkers with their new friend April O’Neil. Rose Byrne, Hannibal Buress, Jackie Chan, and John Cena voice a fresh take on the classic tale.

Blue Beetle

August 18

Recent college grad Jaime Reyes finds himself possessing an ancient relic of alien biotechnology: the Scarab. When the Scarab suddenly chooses Jaime to be its symbiotic host, he is bestowed with an incredible suit of armor capable of extraordinary and unpredictable powers. Xolo Maridueña stars as the DC Universe’s newest superhero.