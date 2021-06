FILE – This Jan. 28, 2018 file photo shows Sting performing at the 60th annual Grammy Awards in New York. (Photo by Matt Sayles/Invision/AP, File)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Sting is coming to Las Vegas! His new residency, “Sting: My Songs,” is coming to the Colosseum at Caesars Palace.

The 17-time Grammy-Award winner will first hit the stage in October.

Show dates:

Oct. 29 – Nov. 13, 2021

June 3 – 18, 2022

Tickets are on sale now through Ticketmaster.