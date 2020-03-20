Station Casinos offers ‘At Home Sessions’ with performers

1  of  3
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — As many people across the valley are settling into their homes for the next few weeks, Station Casinos is finding a way to bring the entertainment to you. Station Casinos is not hosting “At Home Sessions” on their social media pages, where they play “Vegas stripped-down performances” from their lineup of entertainers.

The first performance features Franky Perez, and you can watch that HERE.

More performances from other artists will be posted in the coming days. You can follow Station Casinos on their Facebook and Twitter to stay up to date.

