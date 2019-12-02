Staten Island teen battling cancer gets week of surprises

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. (AP) — A teenager fighting advanced bone cancer received a visit from his favorite rapper and got to exchange messages with a superhero.

The Staten Island Advance reports rapper Joyner Lucas went to Staten Island University Hospital to spend time with 14-year-old Jonathan Morales.

Morales was diagnosed last year with Stage 4 osteosarcoma and will have to undergo two major surgeries over the next two months.

Lucas gave him a necklace calling him “an inspiration.”

Morales had a week of surprises including a private screening of his favorite movie, “Avengers: Endgame,” and a video message from Robert Downey Jr. who played Iron Man.

Downey asked Morales if he liked the movie and asked him to send a video back.

Gloria Morales says words cannot express what the surprises have done for her son.