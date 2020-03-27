Star-studded lineup announced for the Academy of Country Music awards

FILE – This April 7, 2019 file photo shows host Reba McEntire on stage at the 54th annual Academy of Country Music Awards in Las Vegas. The 55th annual ACM Awards will be held on Sunday, April 5. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The lineup has been announced for the ACMs. In light of the coronavirus pandemic, the Academy of Country Music® and dick clark productions announced that the show, which is normally a big production with an audience, will now be a two-hour special featuring intimate conversations and at-home acoustic performances with Country Music’s biggest stars, along with clips from the Academy of Country Music Awards’™ 55-year history.

Confirmed performers are listed below:

Kelsea Ballerini

Dierks Bentley

Kane Brown & John Legend

Luke Bryan

Brandi Carlile

Eric Church

Luke Combs

Sheryl Crow

Florida Georgia Line

Lady Antebellum

Miranda Lambert

Little Big Town

Tim McGraw

Old Dominion

Brad Paisley & Darius Rucker

Thomas Rhett

Blake Shelton & Gwen Stefani

Shania Twain

Carrie Underwood

Keith Urban

ACM® PRESENTS: OUR COUNTRY will also honor 10-time ACM Award® winner Kenny Rogers with performances by Luke Bryan, Brad Paisley and Darius Rucker.

The special will be broadcast Sunday, April 5 (8:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network and on CBS All Access.