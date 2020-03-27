Star-studded lineup announced for the Academy of Country Music awards

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The lineup has been announced for the ACMs. In light of the coronavirus pandemic, the Academy of Country Music® and dick clark productions announced that the show, which is normally a big production with an audience, will now be a two-hour special featuring intimate conversations and at-home acoustic performances with Country Music’s biggest stars, along with clips from the Academy of Country Music Awards’™ 55-year history.
Confirmed performers are listed below:
- Kelsea Ballerini
- Dierks Bentley
- Kane Brown & John Legend
- Luke Bryan
- Brandi Carlile
- Eric Church
- Luke Combs
- Sheryl Crow
- Florida Georgia Line
- Lady Antebellum
- Miranda Lambert
- Little Big Town
- Tim McGraw
- Old Dominion
- Brad Paisley & Darius Rucker
- Thomas Rhett
- Blake Shelton & Gwen Stefani
- Shania Twain
- Carrie Underwood
- Keith Urban
ACM® PRESENTS: OUR COUNTRY will also honor 10-time ACM Award® winner Kenny Rogers with performances by Luke Bryan, Brad Paisley and Darius Rucker.
The special will be broadcast Sunday, April 5 (8:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network and on CBS All Access.