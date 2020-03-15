Spiegelworld announces temporary hiatus

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — More shows on the Las Vegas Strip are closing their doors amid the COVID-19 outbreak. Now, Spiegelworld has put into effect a temporary hiatus for their Las Vegas productions.

Their shows that will be taking a break include: ABSINTHE, OPIUM and ATOMIC SALOON SHOW. The company says they will continue to monitor the situation and resume performances as soon as possible.

Tickets can be refunded or exchanged for future performances from the point of purchase.

“We want to thank our partners and the people of Las Vegas,” said Spiegelworld Impresario Ross Mollison. “We love Vegas and all of us at Spiegelworld cannot wait to be back on stage where we belong.”