Smith Center hosting live-streaming benefit concerts to help couples celebrate Valentine’s Day from home

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Valentine’s Day is just around the corner, and due to the pandemic, many couples might be celebrating at home this year.

The Smith Center is hosting virtual performances for the day of love to offer fans and their families unique online entertainment in the comfort of their own homes, while also supporting its stages. A portion of the ticket proceeds from each virtual event will be donated back to the center.

The last time an audience was in the local theatre was March 2020, almost a year ago. Because of the closure and cancellation of shows, the nonprofit has lost more than $32 million in revenue.

The Smith Center has not let the pandemic stop its events. They’ve had virtual shows and are preparing for special ones to celebrate the Feb. 14 holiday.

The performing arts center will host several live-streaming benefit concerts featuring two of the venue’s most popular performers, Dave Koz and Jim Brickman, on Valentine’s Day weekend.

In addition to Valentine’s Day programming, the Smith Center is offering programming in honor of Black History Month, as well as ongoing virtual education programming for students and teachers. Click HERE to learn more.

To donate to the Smith Center, click HERE.