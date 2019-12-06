Singer Harris was impaired, speeding when killed in crash

NEW YORK (AP) — What’s inside the frame and what’s outside of it are electrifyingly synonymous in French filmmaker Céline Sciamma’s “Portrait of a Lady on Fire.”

It’s a sumptuous period romance set in 18th-century France about women making art free, for a moment, of traditional male frameworks. And the same could be said for the film itself, one crafted by women striving for a new cinematic dynamics and new images.