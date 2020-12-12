Singer FKA twigs sues ex-boyfriend Shia LaBeouf, alleging sexual battery

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Singer, songwriter, and dancer FKA twigs is suing her ex-boyfriend, actor Shia LaBeouf, according to a report by the New York Times.
FKA twigs, whose real name is Tahliah Debrett Barnett, filed the lawsuit accusing actor Shia LaBeouf of sexual battery, assault, and infliction of emotional distress, in the Los Angeles Superior Court.
The lawsuit also claims LaBeouf physically abused her, tormented her, and gave her an STD.
On Instagram Friday, FKA twigs spoke about her claims on Instagram Friday saying in part, “my second worst nightmare is being forced to share with the world that I am a survivor of domestic violence. My first worst nightmare is not telling anyone and knowing that I could have helped even just one person by sharing my story.”
Read the full post below:
In a statement to the Times, LaBeouf best known for his role in the “Transformers” movie franchise, said, “I’m not in any position to tell anyone how my behavior made them feel.”
To read more about the lawsuit, go here.