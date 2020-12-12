Singer FKA twigs sues ex-boyfriend Shia LaBeouf, alleging sexual battery

This combination photo shows FKA twigs, left, at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards on Jan. 26, 2020, in Los Angeles and Shia LaBeouf at the premiere of “The Peanut Butter Falcon” during the London Film Festival on Oct. 3, 2019. FKA twigs filed a lawsuit Friday, Dec. 11, 2020, alleging that LaBeouf was physically and emotionally abusive during a relationship in 2018 and 2019, saying the experience was part of a pattern of terrorizing women for the 34-year-old actor. (AP Photo)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Singer, songwriter, and dancer FKA twigs is suing her ex-boyfriend, actor Shia LaBeouf, according to a report by the New York Times.

FKA twigs, whose real name is Tahliah Debrett Barnett, filed the lawsuit accusing actor Shia LaBeouf of sexual battery, assault, and infliction of emotional distress, in the Los Angeles Superior Court.

The lawsuit also claims LaBeouf physically abused her, tormented her, and gave her an STD.

On Instagram Friday, FKA twigs spoke about her claims on Instagram Friday saying in part, “my second worst nightmare is being forced to share with the world that I am a survivor of domestic violence. My first worst nightmare is not telling anyone and knowing that I could have helped even just one person by sharing my story.”

Read the full post below:

In a statement to the Times, LaBeouf best known for his role in the “Transformers” movie franchise, said, “I’m not in any position to tell anyone how my behavior made them feel.”

