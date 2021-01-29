Shaquille O’Neal hosting ‘Shaq Bowl’ pre-game show

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Shaquille O’Neal said he thinks the NFL’s pre-game shows are “boring” and he wants to change that this year.

He will do a three-hour pre-game show called the “Shaq Bowl” and it will feature celebrities doing various challenges such as the six-pack challenge and a tug-of-war. There will also be musical performances. There will even be a Shaq Bowl trophy.

The show will be livestreamed across more than 20 platforms including Facebook, YouTube, TikTok and Twitter starting at 3 p.m.