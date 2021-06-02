‘See You in the Desert’: Coachella announces 2022 return

INDIO, Calif. (KLAS) — Start planning your outfit and book a trip to Cali because Coachella is officially back! The music and arts festival announced its 2022 return, slated for April 15-17 and 22-24.

The beloved event was canceled in 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It typically draws tens of thousands of attendees each year.

See you in the desert 🌵 Coachella returns April 15-17 & 22-24, 2022. Register now to access the 2022 advance sale beginning Friday, June 4 at 10am PT.https://t.co/qujCsdCWkp pic.twitter.com/0PzCZYrbB6 — Coachella (@coachella) June 1, 2021

Registration is currently open for the 2022 advance sale. It will launch Friday, June 4, at 10 a.m. PT.

There are travel packages available for both weekend one and weekend two, which include passes, a hotel and shuttle for two or four people. You can also reserve a furnished yurt or tent on the Safari Campground.

For more information on the event, packages, shuttles, the Platinum Estates and more, click here.

Find your way back to the desert, wherever you are coming from with a ↪ Travel Package from Valley Music Travel including passes, hotel, shuttle and more. pic.twitter.com/Ubee4D0Iba — Coachella (@coachella) June 2, 2021

The lineup of musical acts has not yet been announced.