Scorsese’s ‘The Irishman’ set to premiere in New York

NEW YORK (AP) — Martin Scorsese’s crime epic “The Irishman” is set to make its premiere at the New York Film Festival.

The director’s 209-minute opus, starring Robert De Niro, Al Pacino and Joe Pesci, is among the most anticipated films of the year. It will play first for members of the press Friday morning and then have its red-carpet premiere in the evening.

“The Irishman” is one of Netflix’s biggest bets yet. Partially due to its extensive de-aging effects, it cost some $160 million to make. Scorsese has said the streamer was the only studio willing to bankroll the project.

The Irishman” will open theatrically Nov. 1 and will begin streaming on Nov. 27. It is the opening-night film of the New York Film Festival.