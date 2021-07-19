Sand Dollar Lounge, Plaza Hotel partner on downtown rock ‘n’ roll bar

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Sand Dollar Lounge, a longtime presence in the Las Vegas music scene, will open a second location downtown at the Plaza Hotel & Casino.

The Sand Dollar Downtown will make its home in a 5,000 square foot space adjacent to the Plaza’s casino floor, according to a Monday news release.

Live music — both local acts and other headliners — will play Thursday, Friday and Saturday nights, according to the Plaza.

The bar plans to offer its full menu of craft cocktails with pizzas made by Pop Up Pizza at the Plaza.

The Sand Dollar’s run began in 1976, when it opened at Spring Mountain Road and Polaris Avenue as the Sand Dollar Blues Bar. It closed in 2007, but reopened in 2009, and new owners took over the bar in 2015.

“Some of the greatest blues legends, as well as many other famous musicians, graced its stage for more than 30 years. People like Muddy Waters, B.B. King, and even Mick Jagger would swing into the Sand Dollar when they were in Las Vegas,” according to the Plaza’s news release.

The new location downtown brings the bar together with the Plaza, which is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year.

“The Plaza is known for its vintage Vegas character and is proud to partner with a legendary Vegas venue like the Sand Dollar,” said Jonathan Jossel, CEO of the Plaza Hotel & Casino. “The opening of the Sand Dollar at the Plaza will create a late-night destination for live music unlike any other in downtown Las Vegas.”

“Sand Dollar Downtown will be focused on recreating the classic age of electric blues and rock ‘n’ roll in the downtown corridor,” said Nathan Grates, who owns the Sand Dollar along with Anthony Jamison.