Sammy Hagar brings friends and a party to The STRAT starting in October

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Sammy Hagar brings his party to The STRAT Hotel, Casino & Skypod, kicking off a residency with a Halloween weekend debut.

“Sammy Hagar and Friends” will feature the Red Rocker collaborating with a rotating lineup of musicians at The STRAT Theater.

Tickets will start at $100 and will be available first to Sammy’s Fan Club starting at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, June 29, and members of True Rewards, The STRAT’s free rewards program, starting at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, June 30. Tickets will be on sale to the general public starting at 10 a.m. on Thursday, July 1 at http://tickets.thestrat.com/SammyHagar.

“I’ve been searching the Las Vegas Strip trying to find the right room, ambience and partners to create a very special Cabo Wabo birthday bash type environment for my band members and musician friends to create the ultimate party residency,” said Hagar. “Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to ‘Sammy and Friends.’ You all know the rules. There aren’t any.”

Hagar will have Michael Anthony of Van Halen and Chickenfoot fame, along with guitarist Vic Johnson and drummer Jason Bonham along for the ride when he opens in October. Hagar will be on stage again Nov. 5-6.

The theater will be designed to capture the beach vibe he’s synonymous with, including elements of Hagar’s famed Cabo Wabo Cantina in Cabo San Lucas, home to his epic annual birthday bash.

“Sammy is one of the greatest rockers of all time and has some of the most devoted and passionate fans,” said Adam Steck of SPI Entertainment and Co-Producer of the show with Hagar’s manager, Tom Consolo, of TC Management. “This is going to be an epic rock and roll party experience with all of his hits from Montrose, Van Halen and his solo career. We couldn’t be more excited.”

Show times will be 9 p.m., with doors opening at 8 p.m.

VIP packages for once-in-a-lifetime experiences will also be available. More information about the show is available at TheSTRAT.com and Sammy Hagar’s website RedRocker.com.