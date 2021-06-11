RuPaul’s Drag Race Live! returns to Flamingo in August

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — RuPaul’s Drag Race Live! returns to the Flamingo Las Vegas starting Thursday, Aug. 5.

Tickets for performances through Friday, Dec. 31, are on sale now at ticketmaster.com/dragracevegas. Shows are Thursday through Monday at 9:30 p.m. Tickets start at $49, plus tax and fees.

“From the creative team behind the Emmy Award-winning series RuPaul’s Drag Race, the critically acclaimed Las Vegas revue is everything you love about the TV show and then some,” according to a Friday announcement.

“With over-the-top costumes, visually stunning sets and jaw-dropping performances, RuPaul’s Drag Race Live! serves the audience a drag experience like they’ve never seen before. Each show features six queens, including Asia O’Hara, Derrick Barry, Kameron Michaels, Naomi Smalls, Vanessa “Vanjie” Matteo and Yvie Oddly.”

RuPaul’s Werk Room, the “immersive, multi-sensory store experience” at Flamingo Las Vegas, will also reopen in August.