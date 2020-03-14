Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony postponed

The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and Museum. (Photo by Duane Prokop/Getty Images)

CLEVELAND, Ohio (KLAS) — It’s bad news for rock & roll fans, but it’s news fans of just about everything else have gotten used to hearing over the past few days. The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame 2020 Induction Ceremony has been postponed.

The ceremony was originally set for May 2.

Tickets purchased through Ticketmaster will be honored for the later date, once the ceremony is rescheduled. Any passes or watch party tickets purchased through the venue will be refunded.

Details of the rescheduled event will be announced at a later date.