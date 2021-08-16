Rock band ‘KISS’ announces Las Vegas residency dates

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Popular rock band, KISS, announced dates for their exclusive Las Vegas residency on Monday.

Gene Simmons confirmed the news about the residency to 8 News Now over a week ago. It will kick off New Year’s Eve week with performances from December 29 through Jan. 1. There are additional shows scheduled for Jan. 19 – Feb. 5, 2022, at Zappos Theater inside Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Famers, who have sold more than 100 million albums worldwide, have said these shows will mark their final Las Vegas residency.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, Aug. 20 at 10 a.m. PT at ticketmaster.com. All shows are scheduled to begin at 8 p.m.

Presale Options:

A KISS Army Fan Club: Tuesday, Aug. 17 at 10 a.m. PT.

Citi cardmembers: Wednesday, Aug. 18 at 10 a.m. PT. Click here for more details.

Caesars Rewards members, Caesars Entertainment’s loyalty program, Live Nation, Ticketmaster and Zappos customers: Thursday, Aug. 19 at 10 a.m. PT.

Show Dates: