Rise & Shine: A new life hack for corn, and an unexpected sight at a drive-thru

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A life hack posted on TikTok might save you some time in preparing meals.

“Creative Scraps” shows us how to use some everyday household items to take corn off the cob. Use a small bundt cake pan, and just force the cob down through the hole in the pan. The kernels will fall right into the pan, and if you do it over a trash can, the cob ends up where you want it to go.

And here’s a surprise you don’t see every day.

A man who won a cow at a fair in Wisconsin was taking the animal home in the back of his car when he decided he just had to stop at a McDonald’s drive-thru.

Even if you can get past the odd sight of a car with a cow looking out the backseat window … you have to wonder what the guy ordered. And what’s that cow’s future looking like?