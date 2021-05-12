Resorts World Las Vegas headliners announce first performance dates

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Tickets go on sale later this month for Resorts World’s star lineup of entertainers.

Global music stars Celine Dion, Carrie Underwood, Katy Perry and Luke Bryan are the new resort’s founding headliners. Fans can buy tickets for the first 30 performance dates starting Monday, May 24 at 10 a.m. at AXS.com.

The artists will call The Theatre at Resorts World Las Vegas their performing home. The resort opens on June 24 and the 5,000-capacity theatre will open its doors in November. The venue is exclusively programmed and operated by Concerts West / AEG Presents.

The star-studded performances will begin with Celine Dion’s return to Las Vegas with a brand-new show and a special opening night performance to benefit COVID-19 Relief on Friday, Nov. 5.

Carrie Underwood follows in December with a six-show run beginning Dec. 1.

Katy Perry will take the stage on Dec. 29, to launch a spectacular eight-show run including exclusive New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day performances.

Luke Bryan will keep the party going in 2022 when he kicks off his six-show engagement beginning Feb. 11.

Performance dates for each artist are as follows:

Celine Dion (10 shows): Nov. 5-6, 9-10, 12-13, 16-17, 19-20, 2021

Nov. 5-6, 9-10, 12-13, 16-17, 19-20, 2021 Carrie Underwood (6 shows): Dec. 1, 3-4, 8, 10-11, 2021

Dec. 1, 3-4, 8, 10-11, 2021 Katy Perry (8 shows): Dec. 29, 31, 2021 and Jan. 1, 7-8, 12, 14-15, 2022

Dec. 29, 31, 2021 and Jan. 1, 7-8, 12, 14-15, 2022 Luke Bryan: (6 shows): Feb. 11-12, 16, 18, 19, 20, 2022

Citi is the official presale credit card of the headliner opening engagements at The Theatre at Resorts World Las Vegas. Citi cardmembers will have access to purchase presale tickets from May 18 at 10 a.m. PST to May 23 at 10 p.m. PST through the Citi Entertainment® program. For more details, click HERE.