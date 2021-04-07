Resorts World Las Vegas announces Zedd as inaugural resident DJ

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — DJ, producer and Grammy Award-winning artist Zedd will headline Zouk Nightclub and Ayu Dayclub at Resorts World Las Vegas when they open this summer, the company announced Wednesday.

Zedd’s inaugural residency will be the first of an exciting group of talent taking over Resorts World Las Vegas’ stages.

Zedd’s multi-year residency will include performances at both the nightclub and dayclub, the first venues to open in the U.S. from Zouk Group, Singapore’s leading lifestyle and entertainment company.

“Las Vegas has become a massive part of my life. Having the opportunity to play so many shows therethroughout the years has made it like a second home to me. My Vegas shows have become a central hub to connect with fans, friends and artists from all over the world,” said Zedd. “I couldn’t be more excited to create a brand new and exciting show at my new home at Resorts World Las Vegas with Zouk Group.”