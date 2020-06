LAS VEGAS (KLAS) -- The Neon Museum has announced new summer hours that will take effect Wednesday, July 1 and will last through September 15.

The summer hours of operation will be from 4 p.m. to 12 a.m., seven days a week. General admission and self-guided tours will take place from 4 to 7 p.m. The first tour will be at 7 p.m. and the last tour will be at 11:15 p.m., with four tours taking place each hour, the museum noted in a news release.