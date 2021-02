LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Motown superstar Mary Wilson died overnight in her home in Las Vegas. She was a founding member of the legendary female group The Supremes.

After the ensemble disbanded in 1977, Wilson then became an activist and a best-selling author.

She was 76-years-old.

Vegas entertainer Frank Marino had a special connection with Wilson. Las Vegas Now’s JC Fernandez sat down with him to talk about their special bond.

