LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — It has hosted some of the biggest artists in the world including Alicia Keys and Lady Gaga. Now the Pearl Theater inside the Palms is ready to open once again and reclaim its position as an artist and audience favorite.

Good Day Las Vegas anchor Heather Mills got a look inside the iconic venue with the Vice President of Entertainment Crystal Robinson-Wesley.

The Pearl Theater opens on Saturday. You can find a list of upcoming shows on the Palms website.