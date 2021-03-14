Pi Day: Celebrate 3/14 with deals on pizza pie!

(KLAS/WSPA) — Pi Day is observed on March 14 since the date’s digits are also the first three digits of pi (π) 3.14.

But most importantly, it’s a day to celebrate with deals on pizza pies. We’ve compiled a list of discounts in our area so you can make the most of Pi Day!

7-Eleven

Participating 7-Eleven stores are serving large pizzas for $3.14 each on March 14. The Pi Day deal is available in stores through the 7Rewards loyalty program in the 7‑Eleven app or can be ordered on their 7NOW delivery app.

For every whole pizza purchased Sunday, 7-Eleven will help provide a meal to Feeding America, according to their website.

BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse

Get half-off large pizzas for takeout and delivery on Sunday with promo code HALFOFF. The pizzas must be placed through the restaurant’s website or mobile app.

Blaze Pizza

Blaze Pizza is celebrating Pi Day all month long! Members who sign up on the app, or are already signed up for Blaze Rewards before Sunday, will get a $3.14 11-inch pizza. The offer expires on April 12.

#BlazePiDay is this Sunday 3/14, but we're giving you 30 DAYS to celebrate! π🔥🍕



Sign up for Blaze Rewards before 3/14 and your #BlazePiDay reward will be good through 4/12, so you can celebrate when YOU want to. pic.twitter.com/Hy7IwgDm4R — Blaze Pizza (@BlazePizza) March 11, 2021

Domino’s

Domino’s is now offering two or more pizzas for $5.99 each. There is a two item minimum to get this deal and more discounts can be found on their website.

Grimaldi’s Pizzeria

Grimaldi’s rewards members will receive double the points all day on March 14. The offer is valid for dine-in, carryout and delivery.

We're serving up double the points all day tomorrow for Pi Day!



Valid for dine-in, carryout & delivery. Only valid on delivery orders made through Grimaldi's Pizzeria website.



Register for rewards here –> https://t.co/4cgBEQrL7Y#GrimaldisPizzeria #NYStylePizza #Pizza #PiDay pic.twitter.com/vcLW9cK7ft — Grimaldi's Pizzeria (@GrimaldisPizza) March 13, 2021

Little Caesars

Pretzel Crust pizza is back for $6 at Little Caesars. It will only be available until 3/28 so Pi Day is a good time to grab it before it’s gone.

Marco’s Pizza

Buy one large pizza and get another for $3.14 Sunday with code PIDAY.

Pieology

Pie Life Rewards members get $3.14 off a purchase of $10 or more Sunday. Sign up through March 14 and members will get the offer in their account that morning. Pieology also is having Free Pizza Fridays in March.

Papa John’s

Papa John’s is offering the new stuffed crust pizza with 1 topping for $12 on Pi Day. View their other specials online here.