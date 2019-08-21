Paula Abdul soars above Las Vegas – and still looks amazing

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Only pop superstar Paula Abdul could look this perfect after flying hundreds of feet above The LINQ Promenade.

Abdul ended the first set of shows for her Las Vegas residency “Forever Your Girl” in high-flying fashion on the only zip line of its kind in the world: FLY LINQ.

The zip line sends guests soaring 1,121 feet. So, what makes it unique? Riders can enjoy the zipline four ways on 10 side-by-side lines simultaneously.

Abdul’s first concert residency is running at Flamingo Las Vegas and Casino through January 4, 2020. Concertgoers enjoy a multimedia experience that brings everything into the mix, from performances of her greatest hits to stories spanning her career.

And, if you’re not afraid of heights and up for an adrenaline rush, FLY LINQ is open to guests daily from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at The LINQ Promenade.