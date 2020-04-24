‘Parks and Recreation’ reunites for fundraising special

FILE – In this March 21, 2019 file photo, Amy Poehler arrives at the “Parks and Recreation” 10th anniversary reunion during the 36th annual PaleyFest in Los Angeles. Five years after audiences said goodbye to the show, the cast will reunite for NBC and Universal Television’s all-original “A Parks and Recreation Special” to benefit Feeding America. The special is set to air Thursday, April 30. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

(CNN) — America’s favorite parks department is back together in Pawnee, Indiana.

NBC is airing a special “Parks and Recreation” reunion episode next week to raise money for feeding America.

More than five years after the series finale, the original cast, plus several guest stars, are coming together for a scripted 30-minute show. This episode finds Amy Poehler’s character “Leslie Knope” trying to connect with her friends during the coronavirus pandemic.

The “Parks and Recreation” special airs at 8:30 p.m. on April 30th.