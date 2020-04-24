‘Parks and Recreation’ reunites for fundraising special

(CNN) — America’s favorite parks department is back together in Pawnee, Indiana.
NBC is airing a special “Parks and Recreation” reunion episode next week to raise money for feeding America.
More than five years after the series finale, the original cast, plus several guest stars, are coming together for a scripted 30-minute show. This episode finds Amy Poehler’s character “Leslie Knope” trying to connect with her friends during the coronavirus pandemic.
The “Parks and Recreation” special airs at 8:30 p.m. on April 30th.