Parents react to PBS Kids canceling show ‘Caillou’

(WSPA) — The Public Broadcasting Station (PBS) announced this week that it’s canceling the long-running kids’ show, “Caillou.”
The show ran for over 20 years. It was about a four-year-old “whose world is filled with fun, learning & imagination and inspires generations of pre-school children to grow,” the PBS Facebook page says.
In the post, PBS provided a link to tips on what to do when your child’s favorite show goes away.
However, a lot of parents on Twitter don’t seem too torn up about the decision.