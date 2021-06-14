OneRepublic to perform two nights in September at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Pop band OneRepublic is returning to Las Vegas for a two-night engagement this fall!

The GRAMMY-nominated and multi-platinum-selling band will perform at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino this Labor Day Weekend.

OneRepublic’s performances on Saturday, Sept. 4 and Sunday, Sept. 5, will be the first shows back at the venue this year. They are scheduled to begin at 9 p.m.

Here we go, Vegas! Get early access to tickets starting tomorrow at 10A PT with code RUNRUNRUN.https://t.co/F67p0DWPoL pic.twitter.com/xEaE16D0nC — ONEREPUBLIC (@OneRepublic) June 14, 2021

Ticket Information:

Artist Presale: Tuesday, June 15 at 10 a.m. PT.

Caesars Rewards members, Caesars Entertainment’s loyalty program, Live Nation and Zappos customers will have access to a presale: Wednesday, June 16 at 10 a.m. PT through Thursday, June 17 at 10 p.m. PT.

Tickets start at $45, plus applicable tax and fees, and go on sale to the general public beginning Friday, June 18 at 10 a.m. PT on ticketmaster.com.