Nicolas Cage set to play fictional version of himself in upcoming movie

HOLLYWOOD, Calif. (CNN) — Actor Nicolas Cage is in final talks with Lionsgate for a new movie project in which Cage would play a fictional version of himself. It’s called “The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent.”

According to media reports, the script was written without Cage’s knowledge by Tom Gormican and Kevin Etten. Gormican sent the script with a letter to Cage asking him to join the project and play himself.

The meta-drama will include nods to films Cage has starred in, such as “Leaving Las Vegas,” “Gone in 60 Seconds” and “Face-Off.”

If the deal closes, Cage will also co-produce and Gormican will direct the drama.