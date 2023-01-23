LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — “If Today Was Your Last Day,” would you go see Nickelback? Well, get ready to feel like a “Rockstar” and “Photograph” some memories on the band’s new tour. Just make sure not to “Burn It to the Ground.”

Rock band Nickelback announced Monday their “Get Rollin” Tour, named after the band’s first album in five years, released in November 2022. “Get Rollin” was the band’s tenth studio album.

The Canadian band will be kicking off the tour in Quebec City, Canada in June before making their way across North America.

On Saturday, July 15, Nickelback will take to the stage at T-Mobile Arena for the Las Vegas stop of the tour. Tickets will be available to the general public starting on Friday, Jan. 27 at 10 a.m.

Nickelback will be joined by renowned country rocker Brantly Gilbert and rising country artist Josh Ross.

Tour dates and cities can be found on Nickelback’s website.