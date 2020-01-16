Neil Peart to be honored with “Rush Hour” tribute

SEATTLE, WA – JULY 19: Neil Peart of Rush performs on stage during the R40 LIVE Tour at KeyArena on July 19, 2015 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Mat Hayward/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — As fans mourn the recent death of “Rush” drummer and lyricist Neil Peart, Fremont Street Experience is preparing to honor the Rock n Roll Hall of Famer with a tribute show. On Friday, the new Viva Vision canopy will display an hour-long tribute to the larger-than-life talent.

The “Rush Hour” show will highlight Peart’s contributions to Rush and the music industry over his 46-year career. The show starts at 9 p.m. All three Fremont Street stages will feature a heavy rotation of hits from Rush’s history.

Peart is ranked No. 4 on Rolling Stone’s list of the greatest rock drummers of all time.