National Pizza Day: Places offering deals, freebies

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — It’s time to grab a slice because Tuesday, Feb. 9 is National Pizza Day!

Here is a list of pizza places that are offering some deals and freebies on this special day for pie lovers:

Blaze Pizza: Special Take Two deal for $10. You can choose from a BYO or signature pizza with a side salad and bottled drink.

BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse: They are offering a deal from Feb. 9-14. Use the promo code HALFOFF when you order online to get 50% off a large pizza.

Chuck E. Cheese’s: Two BOGO deals for dine-in or carryout. The first is a free medium pizza with a purchase of a large one-topping pizza. The second is free delivery when you order on DoorDash in the U.S.

Domino’s: You can order a large carryout three-topping pizza for $7.99. You can also choose two or more items from a select menu for $5.99 each.

Today is THE day. It’s #NationalPizzaDay!​ 🎉



RETWEET for your chance to #WinDominosPizza for a YEAR! (That’s like, a lot of pizza).



Rules: https://t.co/HeTaqlgVeu pic.twitter.com/xxjTv6Qi8a — Domino's Pizza (@dominos) February 9, 2021

Einstein Bros. Bagels: Family Pizza Bagel Box for just $5, which is 50% off the regular price. The box includes four classic cheese and four pepperoni pizza bagels. Order ahead using their mobile app — the deal runs from Feb. 9-14.

Grimaldi’s: The sweet $25 deal is available for carryout only. Order an 18-inch traditional cheese pizza, a small house or Caesar salad and a slice of cheesecake or two mini cannolis. This deal is available only in select states.

Little Caesars: Get free delivery Tuesday on orders $10 or more placed on the chain’s website or with the app. Also, through Feb. 28, you can get a large 3-topping pizza from for just $6.99.

Marco’s: One-topping medium pizza for just $6.99. Note: Check with your local Marco’s on available deals, and these can vary by location.

Papa John’s: Try their new Epic Stuffed Crust Pizza for $12.

Papa Murphy’s: Get 25% off your next $20 online order with Papa Murphy’s email or text. On National Pizza Day, get $3 off your online order of a large or family-size pizza using the code “PIZZADAY.”

Pieology: Pieology will host an Instagram Live event to celebrate National Pizza Day. This special event will be live to the public starting at 12 p.m. PST. At the end of it, Pieology will gift those who attend with a 10% offer to use one time until the end of February.

Pizza Hut: Earn free pizza when you sign up for Hut Rewards program.

Round Table Pizza: When you use order on their app, customers can get a free stuffed crust upgrade on large pizzas.