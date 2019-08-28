Muscle Shoals songwriter, artist Donnie Fritts dies at 76

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Donnie Fritts, a Muscle Shoals songwriter, artist and actor who was a frequent collaborator with Kris Kristofferson and wrote the song “We Had It All,” recorded by numerous artists including Waylon Jennings and Ray Charles, has died. He was 76.

His death on Tuesday was confirmed by his label, Single Lock Records, where he had put out two records in 2018 and 2015.

Fritts was a well-known session player from Florence, Alabama, playing drums and keyboard

He co-wrote songs like Dusty Springfield’s “Breakfast in Bed,” and “Choo Choo Train” by the Box Tops. He then joined Kristofferson’s band as a keyboard player for decades, which led him to be cast along with Kristofferson in films like “Pat Garrett and Billy the Kid” and “A Star is Born.”