Metro Police make arrest in Fashion Show Mall shooting
Trump impeachment trial: Opening arguments expected after 12+ hours of debate over rules

Mr. Peanut dies in new Planters commercial

Posted: / Updated:

(CNN) — Do you know how long peanuts live? The answer seems to be 104 years.

At least, that’s how old Mr. Peanut was. That’s right, WAS.

The top hat and monocle wearing, cane holding, anthropomorphic pitchman for Planter’s Peanuts is dead. He perished in a new commercial starring Matt Walsh and Wesley Snipes.

The perpetually-smiling legume sacrificed himself by dropping from a tree that could not support all their weight after crashing the “Nut Mobile” they were all riding in. Then the vehicle he lands on explodes. So, no, he didn’t make it.

Parent company Kraft Heinz has purchased ad time during the Super Bowl to hold a funeral for its century-old mascot.

If you just can’t believe mister peanut is really gone, you’re not alone. Many people on Twitter are jokingly calling shenanigans on the marketing ploy. Comedian Ian Ibramson pointed out on Twitter, since Mr. Peanut is technically a seed, he’ll just sprout more peanuts when they bury him.

We’ll have to see what route the food company decides to take with its beloved nut, but for now, well played, Planters.

