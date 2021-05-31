Mondays with Monica: ‘The Derricos’ talk life with 14 kids in Las Vegas, reality show

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — TLC is known for featuring large families, and the network introduced viewers to the Derricos last summer in the show, “Doubling Down With the Derricos.”

The Las Vegas family has really upped the ante when it comes to how many kids they have.

The super-size family has become a big hit with fans, and viewers watched as Karen and Deon’s 14 children dealt with quarantine life.

The couple joined Mondays with Monica to talk about their household, the impact the pandemic has had on their family, and how the reality show is changing their lives.

You can watch the full interview in the video player above.