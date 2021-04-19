Mondays with Monica: Smith Center CEO discusses return of shows, lighting up the stage after pandemic closure

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — From its very beginning, the Smith Center was envisioned as a world-class performing arts center that would develop and present the best and brightest in a broad range of first-rate programming.

What wasn’t envisioned was the pandemic. After more than a year of closures, the stage will soon be lit up again.

Smith Center CEO and president Myron Martin joined Mondays with Monica to talk about its big return, as well as a look into the 2021-22 Broadway Las Vegas series.

