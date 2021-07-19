Mondays with Monica: Musician Steven Lee talks pandemic impact, rebirth of entertainment in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Steven Lee, a musician who has influenced some of the biggest headliners in Las Vegas, joined Monica O. Jackson on Mondays with Monica to talk about the entertainment industry and how it’s been affected by the pandemic.

The pandemic left many musicians out of work and cost some of them their homes, but Lee says it’s a very hopeful time right now as shows return.

“It’s still kind of a close-knit community as far the musicians here in town. We all support one another, we all love one another… it’s a brotherhood. I’m thankful the gigs are coming back,” he said.

You can watch the full interview in the live player above.