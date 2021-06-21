Mondays with Monica: Louis Gossett Jr. discusses star role in ‘An Officer and a Gentleman,’ new book

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Louis Gossett Jr. is an American actor who is best known for his role as Gunnery Sergeant Emil Foley in the 1982 film “An Officer And A Gentleman,” winning him the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor.

He also won an Emmy Award for his role as “Fiddler” in the 1977 ABC television miniseries “ROOTS.”

The Smith Center for the Performing Arts in Las Vegas has announced their Broadway Series for the year, and “An Officer And A Gentleman” is playing from Oct. 26-30.

Monica O. Jackson talked to Gossett Jr. about his new book “An Actor and a Gentleman,” his recent movie, “The Cuban,” and his personal endeavor, The Eracism Foundation.

“It’s a play off the movie, then the life and the experiences from high school all the way until the present time,” he said about his book. “It’s a gentle, inclusive experience, good and bad, to explain yourself so you can continue on.”

