Miley Cyrus to headline Resorts World’s grand opening at Ayu Dayclub July 4

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Miley Cyrus will be in Las Vegas on July Fourth to headline Resorts World‘s grand opening of its dayclub.

The show will start at 9 p.m. at Ayu Dayclub and conclude with a Fourth of July fireworks show.

It will also be streamed on the resort’s 100,000-square-foot LED Screen, one of the largest exterior LED displays in the U.S., for onlookers and partygoers.

Zouk Group previously announced its entertainment roster and lineup of additional performances throughout grand opening weekend, which begins on July 1.

For ticket and event information, click here.

The Las Vegas Strip’s new 3,500-room resort opens on June 24.