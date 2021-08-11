Mike Richards, Mayim Bialik named new hosts of ‘Jeopardy!’

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — “Jeopardy!” has named its two new permanent hosts, eight months after the death of beloved host Alex Trebek.

The daily syndicated quiz show chose its executive producer Mike Richards as the full-time host over a field of celebrity candidates. The show has also added actor Mayim Bialik as a guest host who will emcee for “Jeopardy!’s” primetime and spinoff series, including a new college championship “Jeopardy! National College Championship” set to air next year, Sony Pictures Television announced Wednesday.

Richards will kick off Season 38, which will begin production in mid-August, with new episodes launching on September 13, 2021.

“Jeopardy! The Greatest of All Time” winner Ken Jennings will return as consulting producer for the show, according to Sony. Richards will continue to serve as executive producer of “Jeopardy!” and “Wheel of Fortune.”

“We knew early on that we wanted to divide the hosting responsibilities and it became very clear that Mike and Mayim were the undeniable choices. They were both at the top of our research and analysis. Mike is a unique talent, at ease behind the podium and a double threat as producer and host. Mayim has a wonderful energy, an innate sense of the game, and an authentic curiosity that naturally represents the Jeopardy! brand. We are excited to get to work with them both and are confident that they will carry on the legacy of this iconic show,” said Ravi Ahuja, Chairman of Global Television Studios and Corporate Development for Sony Pictures.

“I am deeply honored to have the opportunity to host the syndicated version of Jeopardy!,” said Richards. “Alex believed the game itself and the contestants are the most important aspects of the show. I was fortunate to witness his professionalism, intensity and kindness up close and that will serve as the ultimate blueprint as we continue to produce the show we love.”

“I couldn’t be more thrilled to join the Jeopardy! family,” Bialik said. “What started out with my 15-year-old repeating a rumor from Instagram that I should guest host the show has turned into one of the most exciting and surreal opportunities of my life!”

Katie Couric, Aaron Rodgers, Bill Whitaker, Anderson Cooper, Savannah Guthrie, Sanjay Gupta, LeVar Burton and George Stephanopoulos were just some of the guest hosts this past season. In total, Jeopardy! donated nearly $3 million to various charities through the guest-host run. Richards’ guest-hosting appearances aired February 22, 2021 – March 5, 2021 and Bialik served as guest host from May 31, 2021 – June 11, 2021.