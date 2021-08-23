MGM announces Lady Gaga shows in October

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Lady Gaga will be returning to the Park MGM Las Vegas for nine performances of her Lady Gaga Jazz & Piano show in October.

Here are the dates:

Thursday, Oct. 14

Saturday, Oct. 16

Sunday, Oct. 17

Thursday, Oct. 21

Saturday, Oct. 23

Sunday, Oct. 24

Thursday, Oct. 28

Saturday, Oct. 30

Sunday, Oct. 31

Tickets to the shows go on sale Saturday, Aug. 28 and they start at $90 — not including fees. Pre-sale tickets will be sold beginning Tuesday, Aug. 24 at 10 a.m. You can get more information at this link.

The shows will celebrate her forthcoming collaborative album with Tony Bennett which will be released on Oct. 1.

The show is presented in partnership with MGM Resorts International and Live Nation.