Meryl Streep to lend her voice to Apple animated short film

FILE – In this Dec. 12, 2018 file photo, Actress Meryl Streep poses for photographers upon arrival at the ‘Mary Poppins Returns’ premiere in central London. Apple TV Plus said Friday, Jan. 17, 2020, Streep will join Chris O’Dowd, Jacob Tremblay and Ruth Negga to give life to Oliver Jeffers’ picture book “Here We Are: Notes for Living on Planet Earth.” The 36-minute film will premiere on the streaming service April 17. (Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — Meryl Streep is getting animated: The Oscar-winner will lend her voice to a short illustrated film celebrating the Earth.

Apple TV Plus said Friday Streep will join Chris O’Dowd, Jacob Tremblay and Ruth Negga to give life to Oliver Jeffers’ picture book “Here We Are: Notes for Living on Planet Earth.” The 36-minute film will premiere on the streaming service April 17.

In the film, Tremblay will voice a 7-year-old boy who over the course of a day learns about the wonders of the planet from his parents, played by O’Dowd and Negga. Streep will narrate.

Streep is no stranger to lending just her voice to films, having done so in “Fantastic Mr. Fox” and “A.I. Artificial Intelligence.”