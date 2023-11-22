Going into a movie without having any prior knowledge or expectations of what is going to be onscreen, aside from a loose synopsis and general awareness of the performers, can be an interesting experience. For some films, it becomes immediately clear what you’re watching. Others can be challenging. Such is the case with May December.

In May December, Natalie Portman plays Elizabeth, an actress tasked with portraying the (fake) real-life story of an infamous love affair in the 90s. There, she meets Gracie, played by Julianne Moore, the woman she is set to portray on screen, and the family that is the subject of the film.

It all sounds convoluted, but when May December plays out on screen it’s much simpler. What is not simple, however, is characterizing the film into genre taxonomy. In its initial scenes, May December, seems to be a horror film. With its overstated, dramatic musical cues, the film seems to be building to some terrible crescendo. It’s only after it film’s runtime sets in that the viewer realizes that the movie is more akin to a dark comedy. Its characters absurd, and to some degree parodic, May December does not telegraph its laugh points but relies on its viewer to find them. By the time we reach the finale moment, we have verged into full farce.

May December. (L to R) Natalie Portman as Elizabeth Berry and Julianne Moore as Gracie Atherton-Yoo in May December. Cr. Francois Duhamel / courtesy of Netflix

The performances in May December are just what the film calls for. Portman plays the self-important actress intent on finding “something true.” She finds moments in scenes where she crosses paths with Gracie to obviously mimic Moore’s gestures and mannerisms. The Gracie character is either the world’s most effective master manipulator, or unquestionably unhinged, and Moore’s portrayal convinces the audience that at any given moment she could burst into victim’s tears, or verbally tear someone apart — with a horrifying smile.

The viewer’s enjoyment of May December is going to depend on their willingness to be challenged. The film does not telegraph to its audience what to think. In that much, its value is very much in the eye of the beholder, and will largely rely on the audience’s ability to adapt to new information. Is it horror? Is it farce? Is it society-reflecting parody?

Yes.

May December will be available on Netflix on Dec. 1 and is in select theaters now.