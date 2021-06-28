Maverick Helicopters offers spectacular view of fireworks with $449 flight

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — For a unique view of fireworks on the Fourth of July, you can book a $449 helicopter tour of the Las Vegas valley and the Strip.

Maverick Helicopters is offering the 20-minute, 2,900-foot “aerial experience,” with includes a flight “over iconic hotels such as Caesars Palace, Bellagio and Luxor. Flyers can also enjoy desert sunset views and an hour and a half of ground time with complimentary beverages and hors d’oeuvres,” according to a Monday news release.

In addition, guests will see views of the Red Rock Casino Resort & Spa’s annual firework show.

This flight is normally called “Neon & Nature,” but for July 4, it has been rebranded the “Stars & Stripes” flight.

To book a flight, or for additional information, visit https://www.maverickhelicopter.com/.