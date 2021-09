LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Maroon 5 is bringing the sugar to Las Vegas for New Year’s Eve.

The band will play Dec. 30-31 at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas.

Tickets start at $240 for floor general admission, and they go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday.

Maroon 5 played on New Year’s Eve 2019 at Mandalay Bay.