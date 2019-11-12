Marie Osmond reinjures knee ahead of big Las Vegas finale

FILE – In this April 28, 2011 file photo, siblings Donny Osmond, left, and Marie Osmond pose backstage at their show at the Flamingo hotel and casino in Las Vegas. Marie Osmond says she’s ready for the final week of an 11-year run with her brother, Donny, at the Flamingo Las Vegas, after telling the audience on her television talk show that she chipped her knee late last week. Osmond talked about her injury during an appearance Monday, Nov. 11, 2019 on “The Talk.” She and her brother, who is 62, each have had hits with songs such as ‘Puppy Love’ and ‘Paper Roses.’ (AP Photo/Isaac Brekken, File)

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Marie Osmond says she’s ready to perform the final week of an 11-year run with her brother, Donny, at the Flamingo Las Vegas, after telling the audience on her television talk show that she chipped her knee late last week.

Osmond talked about her injury during an appearance Monday on CBS’ “The Talk.”

Osmond. 60, was forced to back out of a performance last Saturday night, but is promising she will be back for this week’s final shows.

She and Donny Osmond, who is 62, each have had hits with songs such as “Puppy Love,” and “Paper Roses.”

Front-row seats for the last concert Saturday were going for $4,000 or more, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported.

They are from a family of performers that enjoyed huge popularity in the 1970s.

